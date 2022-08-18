United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Stock Down 6.1 %

X stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

