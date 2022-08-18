Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 10.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.1% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $37.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Upstart traded as high as $37.64 and last traded at $36.42. Approximately 369,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,883,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,783 shares of company stock worth $917,280. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Upstart by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Upstart by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Upstart by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Upstart by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Upstart by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

