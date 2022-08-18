Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Vale stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vale by 29.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Vale by 19.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC grew its position in Vale by 248.9% during the second quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 176,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 125,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Vale by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

