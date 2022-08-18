Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Cut by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after purchasing an additional 428,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.62.

Shares of VLO opened at $117.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

