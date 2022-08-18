Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 55,890 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.62.

NYSE VLO opened at $117.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

