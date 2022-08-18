Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 20,260 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $19,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

NYSE O opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

