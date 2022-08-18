Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

