Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 18,583 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $20,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,655,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 424,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 139.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 326,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 189,890 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital cut their target price on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

