Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 538,613 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,613 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.