Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,907,000 after buying an additional 1,443,904 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 876,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 665,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 474,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.