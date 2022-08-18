Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 347,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.2% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,656,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,022,000 after purchasing an additional 206,079 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 37.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

