Van ECK Associates Corp Has $19.16 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,022 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $120,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 40.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 83.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

