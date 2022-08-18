Van ECK Associates Corp Has $21.71 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $362.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.43.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.34%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.50.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

