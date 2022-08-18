Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 749,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,734 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.