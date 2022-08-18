Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $17,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $104.99 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

