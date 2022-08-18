Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,007,812 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,007,812 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,957 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $116.11 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

