Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,498 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,282,000 after purchasing an additional 474,391 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.74.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $220.22 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

