VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,438 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,242,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,245,000 after purchasing an additional 213,677 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 586,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,823,000 after purchasing an additional 183,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,912,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,975,000 after purchasing an additional 135,178 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $73.05 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98.

