Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VSS opened at $109.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

