Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VO stock opened at $224.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

