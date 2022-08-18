Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.07

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.07 and last traded at C$17.95, with a volume of 8310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.16.

VCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$408.62 million and a P/E ratio of 61.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

