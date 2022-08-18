Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

VTYX stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 90.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 154,141 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 72.1% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 51,123 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $132,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.