VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Maxim Group

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VRME has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research began coverage on VerifyMe in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded VerifyMe from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe Price Performance

Shares of VRME opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.