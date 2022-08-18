Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Up 3.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $41.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Victoria’s Secret & Co. traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $41.51. Approximately 1,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,315,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.23.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,601,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

