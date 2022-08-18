Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Graham Prothero Acquires 16 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Graham Prothero purchased 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 901 ($10.89) per share, for a total transaction of £144.16 ($174.19).

Vistry Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 856 ($10.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 764.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 749.50 ($9.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,301.50 ($15.73). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 876.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 913.10.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,207 ($14.58) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,368.14 ($16.53).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More

