Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Holdings Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.