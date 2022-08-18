Wade G W & Inc. Has $25.04 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 155,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,585 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 101,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 59,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $359.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

