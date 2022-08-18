Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Waldencast Acquisition Trading Up 7.1 %

WALD opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast Acquisition

Waldencast Acquisition Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WALD. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,689,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 610.6% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 213,707 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

