Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Waldencast Acquisition Trading Up 7.1 %
WALD opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.
