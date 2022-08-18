Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 292,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,645,356 shares.The stock last traded at $139.90 and had previously closed at $132.60.

The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.03.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,658.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 130,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,021,240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $245,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $87,249,000 after purchasing an additional 64,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.68. The stock has a market cap of $382.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

