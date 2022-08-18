Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 292,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,645,356 shares.The stock last traded at $139.90 and had previously closed at $132.60.
The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.03.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,658.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 130,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,021,240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $245,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $87,249,000 after purchasing an additional 64,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.68. The stock has a market cap of $382.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
