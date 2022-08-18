Warburg Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €27.40 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €27.40 ($27.96) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Price Performance

EVK opened at €20.02 ($20.43) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($33.64). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.30.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.