Warburg Research Reiterates “€112.20” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €112.20 ($114.49) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($90.51) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of LEG opened at €82.30 ($83.98) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($100.51). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.31.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

