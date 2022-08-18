Wealth Alliance Acquires New Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,002,000 after buying an additional 2,303,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Down 1.5 %

UMC stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.2866 dividend. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMC. Mizuho lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.