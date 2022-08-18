Wealth Alliance Buys New Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PBI. StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Mary Guilfoile bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 32,348 shares of company stock valued at $111,829. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PBI opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The company has a market cap of $613.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.22. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.