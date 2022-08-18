Wealth Alliance Sells 139 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Primerica were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $136.36 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

