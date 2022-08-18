Wealth Alliance Takes $224,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.