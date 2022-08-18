Wealth Alliance Takes $235,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY opened at $230.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.17. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.96.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

