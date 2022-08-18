Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.90.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $48.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Western Digital by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

