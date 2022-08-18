Western Energy Services (WEEEF) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Western Energy Services to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services’ competitors have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services 9.53% -18.17% -7.42% Western Energy Services Competitors -43.05% -13.78% -4.42%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $105.06 million -$28.83 million -16.85 Western Energy Services Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 2.97

This table compares Western Energy Services and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Western Energy Services’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Western Energy Services. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Western Energy Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Energy Services Competitors 707 2128 1837 55 2.26

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 34.04%. Given Western Energy Services’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Energy Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Energy Services competitors beat Western Energy Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company owns and operates 57 drilling rigs; and 63 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

