Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 771 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $147,235,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 125,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in CarMax by 43.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $100.01 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

