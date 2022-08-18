Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 30.8% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.89. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

