Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,750 Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,497,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,802,000 after purchasing an additional 146,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,332,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,862,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BAB stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $33.81.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

