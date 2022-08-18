Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 989 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 543.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,916 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,580 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $299.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.84 and its 200-day moving average is $264.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

