Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,421 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

