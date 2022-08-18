Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,351 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.