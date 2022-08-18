Western Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,363,000 after acquiring an additional 289,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,302,000 after acquiring an additional 483,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,915,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,176,000 after acquiring an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

