Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $254,000 in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DermTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 103,961 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in DermTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DermTech by 2,384.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 481,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $38.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

