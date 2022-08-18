Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after buying an additional 81,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,623,000 after buying an additional 256,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $320,895,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $74.51 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

