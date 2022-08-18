Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $267,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,186 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,719 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Solar by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,218. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

FSLR stock opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

