Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $296,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,338,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,728,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 236,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,241,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after acquiring an additional 666,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 897,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after acquiring an additional 344,216 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.36 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.