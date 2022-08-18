Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,142,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,476,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,649 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 165.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $114.29 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.37.

